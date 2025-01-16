The Next Best Picture Podcast – Interviews With “The Wild Robot” Composer Kris Bowers & Songwriter Maren Morris

“The Wild Robot” had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received enthusiastic reviews for its animation, story, heart, and music. An adaptation of Peter Brown’s beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, the Dreamworks Animation film has gone on to gross over $300 million worldwide, won more Best Animated Feature prizes than any other film in 2024 and has earned multiple nominations from the Critics Choice, Golden Globes and BAFTA awards for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score (composed by Kris Bowers) and Best Original Song (“Kiss The Sky” by Maren Morris). Bowers and Morris were kind enough to spend some time speaking with Daniel Howat and Will Mavity, respectively, about their work on the film, which you can listen to or watch below. Please be sure to check out the film, which is now available to stream on Peacock and will be re-released in theaters this weekend from Universal Pictures. It is up for your consideration for this year’s Academy Awards in all eligible categories, including Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song. Thank you, and enjoy!

