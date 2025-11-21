AMPAS Announces All Animated, Documentary & International Films Eligible For The 98th Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced feature films eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film, and International Feature Film categories for the 98th Academy Awards. Complete 98th Academy Awards rules can be found at Oscars.org/rules.

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Thirty-five features are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards. Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category’s other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process.

To determine the five nominees, members of the Animation Branch are automatically eligible to vote in the category. Academy members outside of the Animation Branch are invited to opt in to participate and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. Films submitted in the Animated Feature Film category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including Best Picture. Animated features that have been submitted in the International Feature Film category as their country’s official selection are also eligible in the category.

“All Operators Are Currently Unavailable”

“Arco”

“The Bad Guys 2”

“Black Butterflies”

“Boys Go to Jupiter”

“Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc”

“ChaO”

“Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing”

“David”

“Demon Slayer: Ki me t su no Yaiba Infinity Castle”

“Dog Man”

“Dog of God”

“Dragon Heart – Adventures Beyond This World”

“Elio”

“Endless Cookie”

“Fixed”

“Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie”

“In Your Dreams”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“The Legend of Hei 2”

“Light of the World”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Lost in Starlight”

“A Magnificent Life”

“Mahavatar Narsimha”

“Night of the Zoopocalypse”

“Olivia & las Nubes”

“100 Meters”

“Out of the Nest”

“Scarlet”

“Slide”

“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”

“Stitch Head”

“The Twits”

“Zootopia 2”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Two hundred one features are eligible for consideration in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards. Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category’s other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process.

Documentary features that have won a qualifying film festival award or have been submitted in the International Feature Film category as their country’s official selection are also eligible in the category. Films submitted in the Documentary Feature Film category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including Best Picture. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. The shortlist of 15 films will be announced on Tuesday, December 16th, 2025.

“Abby’s List, A Dogumentary”

“Ada – My Mother the Architect”

“Afternoons of Solitude”

“The Age of Disclosure”

“Ai Weiwei’s Turandot”

“The Alabama Solution”

“All God’s Children”

“The Altar Boy, the Priest and the Gardener”

“Always”

“Amakki”

“American Sons”

“Among Neighbors”

“animal.”

“Antidote”

“Apocalypse in the Tropics”

“Architecton”

“Are We Good?”

“Art for Everybody”

“Art Spiegelman: Disaster Is My Muse”

“The Art Whisperer”

“Artfully United”

“Assembly”

“BTS ARMY: Forever We Are Young”

“Becoming Led Zeppelin”

“Being Eddie”

“Below the Clouds”

“Benita”

“Between the Mountain and the Sky”

“Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell’s Swimsuit Issue”

“Billy Idol Should Be Dead”

“BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions”

“Blum: Masters of Their Own Destiny”

“Bodyguard of Lies”

“Brothers after War”

“Can’t Look Away: The Case against Social Media”

“Caterpillar”

“Champions of the Golden Valley”

“Checkpoint Zoo”

“Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie”

“Child of Dust”

“Chronicles of Disney”

“Coexistence, My Ass!”

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Complicated”

“Cover-Up”

“Cracking the Code: Phil Sharp and the Biotech Revolution”

“Cutting through Rocks”

“Dalit Subbaiah”

“The Dating Game”

“Deaf President Now!”

“Democracy Noir”

“Diane Warren: Relentless”

“Dog Warriors”

“Drop Dead City”

“The Duel We Missed”

“El Canto de las Manos”

“Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire”

“The Encampments”

“Endless Cookie”

“Europe’s New Faces”

“Facing War”

“Fatherless No More”

“Fiume o Morte!”

“Folktales”

“Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea”

“For the Living”

“14 Short Films about Opera”

“From Island to Island”

“Ghost Boy”

“Girl Climber”

“Go to the People”

“Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives of Q Lazzarus”

“Grand Theft Hamlet”

“Heaven. Poste Restente”

“Heightened Scrutiny”

“Holding Liat”

“I Know Catherine, the Log Lady”

“I, Poppy”

“I Was Born This Way”

“If You Tell Anyone”

“I’m Not Everything I Want to Be”

“I’m Only Blind”

“Imago”

“In Limbo”

“In Waves and War”

“In Whose Name?”

“Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958 -1989”

“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley”

“Janis Ian: Breaking Silence”

“The King of Color”

“The Last Class”

“The Last Holocaust Secret”

“The Last Philadelphia”

“The Last Twins”

“Li Cham (I Died)”

“The Librarians”

“Life After”

“Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story”

“Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story”

“Love+War”

“Mahamantra – The Great Chant”

“The Man Who Saves the World?”

“A Man with Sole: The Impact of Kenneth Cole”

“Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore”

“Meanwhile”

“Men of War”

“Mighty Indeed”

“Mr. Nobody against Putin”

“Mistress Dispeller”

“Monk in Pieces”

“My Armenian Phantoms”

“My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay”

“My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow”

“Natchez”

“The New Yorker at 100”

“Night in West Texas”

“1985: Heroes among Ruins – The Triumph of the People”

“Norita”

“Of Mud and Blood”

“One to One: John and Yoko”

“Orwell 2+2=5”

“Our Time Will Come”

“Out of Plain Sight”

“Paint Me a Road Out of Here”

“Paparazzi”

“The Parish of Bishop John”

“Pavements”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

“The Pool”

“Predators”

“Prime Minister”

“The Prince of Nanawa”

“Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk”

“Rebel with a Clause”

“Remaining Native”

“Riefenstahl”

“Rise Up! 14 Short Films about Alliance for Positive Change”

“River of Grass”

“The Road between Us: The Ultimate Rescue”

“The Rose: Come Back to Me”

“Row of Life”

“Sanatorium”

“A Savage Art”

“Schindler Space Architect”

“Secret Mall Apartment”

“Seeds”

“Selena y Los Dinos”

“Sensory Overload”

“76 Days Adrift”

“Shari & Lamb Chop”

“The Shepherd and the Bear”

“Shoot the People”

“Shuffle”

“The Six Billion Dollar Man”

“67 Bombs to Enid”

“Slumlord Millionaire”

“Songs from the Hole”

“Soul of a Nation”

“Speak.”

“Stans”

“Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere”

“Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost”

“Stop the Insanity: Finding Susan Powter”

“Story of My Village”

“Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror”

“The Stringer”

“Suburban Fury”

“Sudan, Remember Us”

“Supercar Saints”

“Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted”

“The Tale of Silyan”

“Thank You Very Much”

“There Was, There Was Not”

“Third Act”

“This Ordinary Thing”

“Through the Fire (The Eaton Fire: The Aftermath)”

“Torn: The Israel -Palestine Poster War on New York City Streets”

“Trade Secret”

“Trains”

“Twin Towers: Legacy”

“2000 Meters to Andriivka”

“Unbanked”

“Un Broken”

“Under the Flags, the Sun”

“Unseen Innocence”

“Viktor”

“Viva Verdi!”

“WTO/99”

“Walk with Me”

“Walls – Akinni Inuk”

“We Were Here – The Untold History of Black Africans in Renaissance Europe”

“Welded Together”

“The White House Effect”

“Who in the Hell Is Regina Jones?”

“Wisdom of Happiness”

“The Wolves Always Come at Night”

“Worth the Fight”

“Writing Hawa”

“Yalla Parkour”

“Yanuni”

“Zodiac Killer Project”

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Eighty-six countries or regions have submitted films that are eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards.

An international feature film is defined as a feature-length motion picture (more than 40 minutes) produced outside the United States with a predominantly (more than 50%) non-English dialogue track.

Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. The shortlist of 15 films will be announced on Tuesday, December 16th, 2025.

Albania, “Luna Park”

Argentina, “Belén”

Armenia, “My Armenian Phantoms”

Australia, “The Wolves Always Come at Night”

Austria, “Peacock”

Azerbaijan, “Taghiyev: Oil”

Bangladesh, “A House Named Shahana”

Belgium, “Young Mothers”

Bhutan, “I, the Song”

Bolivia, “The Southern House”

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Blum: Masters of Their Own Destiny”

Brazil, “The Secret Agent”

Bulgaria, “Tarika”

Canada, “The Things You Kill”

Chile, “The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo”

China, “Dead to Rights”

Colombia, “A Poet”

Costa Rica, “The Altar Boy, the Priest and the Gardener”

Croatia, “Fiume o Morte!”

Czech Republic, “I’m Not Everything I Want to Be”

Denmark, “Mr. Nobody against Putin”

Dominican Republic, “Pepe”

Ecuador, “Chuzalongo”

Egypt, “Happy Birthday”

Estonia, “Rolling Papers”

Finland, “100 Liters of Gold”

France, “It Was Just an Accident”

Georgia, “Panopticon”

Germany, “Sound of Falling”

Greece, “Arcadia”

Greenland, “Walls – Akinni Inuk”

Haiti, “Kidnapping Inc.”

Hong Kong, “The Last Dance”

Hungary, “Orphan”

Iceland, “The Love That Remains”

India, “Homebound”

Indonesia, “Sore: A Wife from the Future”

Iran, “Cause of Death: Unknown”

Iraq, “The President’s Cake”

Ireland, “Sanatorium”

Israel, “The Sea”

Italy, “Familia”

Japan, “Kokuho”

Jordan, “All That’s Left of You”

Kyrgyzstan, “Black Red Yellow”

Latvia, “Dog of God”

Lebanon, “A Sad and Beautiful World”

Lithuania, “The Southern Chronicles”

Luxembourg, “Breathing Underwater”

Madagascar, “Disco Afrika: A Malagasy Story”

Malaysia, “Pavane for an Infant”

Mexico, “We Shall Not Be Moved”

Mongolia, “Silent City Driver”

Montenegro, “The Tower of Strength”

Morocco, “Calle Malaga”

Nepal, “Anjila”

Netherlands, “Reedland”

North Macedonia, “The Tale of Silyan”

Norway, “Sentimental Value”

Palestine, “Palestine 36”

Panama, “Beloved Tropic”

Paraguay, “Under the Flags, the Sun”

Peru, “Kinra”

Philippines, “Magellan”

Poland, “Franz”

Portugal, “Banzo”

Romania, “Traffic”

Saudi Arabia, “Hijra”

Serbia, “Sun Never Again”

Singapore, “Stranger Eyes”

Slovakia, “Father”

Slovenia, “Little Trouble Girls”

South Africa, “The Heart Is a Muscle”

South Korea, “No Other Choice”

Spain, “Sirât”

Sweden, “Eagles of the Republic”

Switzerland, “Late Shift”

Taiwan, “Left -Handed Girl”

Tunisia, “The Voice of Hind Rajab”

Turkey, “One of Those Days When Hemme Dies”

Uganda, “Kimote”

Ukraine, “2000 Meters to Andriivka”

United Kingdom, “My Father’s Shadow”

Uruguay, “Don’t You Let Me Go”

Venezuela, “Alí Primera”

Vietnam, “Red Rain

98th Academy Awards preliminary voting for select categories will begin on Monday, December 8th, 2025, and end on Friday, December 12th, 2025. Shortlists for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, December 16th, 2025. Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22nd, 2026. The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15th, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.